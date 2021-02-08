Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Trimmed by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.