FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

