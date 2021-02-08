Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.09. Approximately 81,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 14,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

