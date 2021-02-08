Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

