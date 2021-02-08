Fastenal to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.