Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.55

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 8493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of research firms have commented on FTHM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

