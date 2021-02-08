FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Trading 11.5% Higher

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.88. 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 49,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedNat by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

