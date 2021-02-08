FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Trading 11.5% Higher

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.88. 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 49,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)
FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
