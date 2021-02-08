Feellike Hits Market Capitalization of $142,940.33 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $142,940.33 and approximately $27.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

