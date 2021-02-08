FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.