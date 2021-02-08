Financial Analysis: Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) & Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jason Industries and Smiths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Smiths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.18 billion 2.56 $334.59 million $0.62 33.19

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

