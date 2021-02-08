Financial Analysis: Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and Juhl Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.72%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Juhl Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.60 $216.73 million $5.80 18.23 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.