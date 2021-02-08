Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 976 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.