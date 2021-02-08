Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,388 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $8,675,000.

XRT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

