Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 1,087 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.