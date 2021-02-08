Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.38. 6,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

