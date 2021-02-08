Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.72. 3,394,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

