Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,530 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. 68,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,056.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.