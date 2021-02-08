Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 593.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,578 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.