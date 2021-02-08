Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.52. Findev Inc. (FDI.V) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 520 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

About Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

