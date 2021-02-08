FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.41

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 48106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.