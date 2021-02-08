FIO Protocol Trading 87.4% Higher This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $9.74 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00034738 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 741,053,712 coins and its circulating supply is 217,784,376 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.