Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.55 to $2.40 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FIOGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,317. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

