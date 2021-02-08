FireEye, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $4,008,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FireEye by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 85,360 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in FireEye by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 54,693 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 354.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

