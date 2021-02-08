First American Trust FSB Sells 25,120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.20 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.