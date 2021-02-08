First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Up 9.6%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.59. 199,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 41,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $217.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $131,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

