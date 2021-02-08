First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Sells $157,625.00 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

