First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.