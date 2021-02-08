First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,753,687,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 16,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

