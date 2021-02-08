First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.15 on Monday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 211,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

