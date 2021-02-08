First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 243,448 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Universal Display worth $83,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

OLED stock opened at $231.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

