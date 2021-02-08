First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $216,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.