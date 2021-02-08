First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,489,206 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of ON Semiconductor worth $83,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,551 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.39 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.