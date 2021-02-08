First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,311 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 170,448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Xilinx worth $116,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $136.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

