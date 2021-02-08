First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Open Text worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 71.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Open Text by 7.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

