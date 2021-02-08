First Trust Advisors LP Has $102.96 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of SailPoint Technologies worth $102,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,453.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,078 shares of company stock worth $4,389,599 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $59.13 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,907.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

