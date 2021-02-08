First Trust Advisors LP Has $107.16 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,897,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $107,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

