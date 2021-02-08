First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.45 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of IQVIA worth $83,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

IQV stock opened at $186.10 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

