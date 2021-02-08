First Trust Advisors LP Has $91.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $91,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $95.79 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

