First Trust Advisors LP Has $99.93 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Robert Half International worth $99,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RHI opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
