First Trust Advisors LP Has $99.93 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Robert Half International worth $99,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

