First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $199,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

