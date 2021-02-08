First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,018,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of HP worth $98,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

