First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $93,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

