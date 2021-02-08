First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $102,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $552.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

