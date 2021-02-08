First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Elastic worth $92,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $166.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

