First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,521 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $87,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day moving average of $430.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

