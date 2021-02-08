First Trust Advisors LP Sells 137,742 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Seagen worth $98,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

