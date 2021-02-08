First Trust Advisors LP Sells 173,709 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $105,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE opened at $162.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

