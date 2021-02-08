First Trust Advisors LP Sells 193,128 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 5.33% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $116,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $49.04 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

