First Trust Advisors LP Sells 259,188 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 259,188 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of General Motors worth $97,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.