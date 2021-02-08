First Trust Advisors LP Sells 90,501 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Avalara worth $88,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,237 shares of company stock worth $46,293,162 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

